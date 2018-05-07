Marty Nelsen, 36, of Clarion passed away Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services for Marty Nelsen will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at the United Church of Christ Congregational, 121 3rd Avenue North West in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, May 7, 2018 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

