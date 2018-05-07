Hancock County Board to Review Drainage and Utility Accomodations

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will discuss a number of drainage issues in the meeting scheduled for today at 9am. The Hancock County Courthouse in Garner will be the site where the board will first hear about an audit report for the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center for Fiscal Year 2017. This will be followed by a report of audit on financial statements for fiscal Year 2017-18.

Drainage matters will then dominate the remainder of the meeting. The board will hold a teleconference with both the Wright and Franklin County Board of Supervisors concerning the Tri-Joint Drainage Districts 49-1-125. An application has been filed for an easement for utility accommodations by Northern Natural Gas. The collective boards will decide whether to approve the application for the easement.

An agreement dating back to 1985 to allow trees along a drainage system in Lateral 8 of Drainage District 3 & 4 will be discussed by the board and Jim Kramer of the Johnson Law Firm. The public is invited to talk about the agreement as well. Kramer will join the meeting via teleconference discussing the future of the agreement.

The board will conclude the meeting with a discussion of a resolution to change the speed limit on Taft Avenue north of Garner. Shaun Hackman, Assistant to the Engineer will present the resolution for the change.