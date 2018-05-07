Dean R. McCormick, 91, of Clarion passed away Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral services for Dean McCormick will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at the United Church of Christ Congregational, 121 3rd Avenue Northwest in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, May 11, 2018 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue in Clarion, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

