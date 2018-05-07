Alvin Dorenkamp, 96, of Belmond, passed away Friday May 4, 2018 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Alvin Dorenkamp will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street Southeast in Belmond, with Pastor Doug Love of the Calvary Baptist Church in Belmond officiating. Burial will take place in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday.

