SUNDAY TALK: King on the Farm Bill and the Heartbeat Bill

U. S. Representative Steve King continues to work on the Farm Bill with an amendment called, “Protect Interstate Commerce Act” where he fights for ethanol produced in Iowa and sold throughout the United States. He is also working on the limits of suppression of social media and recently had a hearing on the issue in the House of Representatives.

King is also very passionate about another piece of legislation called the Heartbeat Bill. It outlines the actual time when life begins for a fetus, the moment a heartbeat is detected.

King took a moment to sit down with KIOW News Director A. J. Taylor and discuss these pertinent issues in our Sunday Talk.