Weekend Fishing Report: Shore Fishing Strong at Area Lakes

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Expect crappie and walleye fishing to pick back up as water continues to warm. Bluegill – Fair: Use waxworms and crawlers in the marina, inlet, and Town Bay. Action has slowed a bit, but persistent anglers have been picked up a few. Black Crappie – Slow: Use crawlers and minnows fished from shore and the floating dock. Expect the crappie bite to pick up near shore as water temperatures reach 60 degrees. Walleye – Slow: Expect walleye shore fishing action to pick up as water temperatures gradually warm and post-spawn fish increase feeding activity. Fish a minnow or leech under a bobber or throw a twister along the Ice House Point shoreline, North Shore, and East Shore near the outlet.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Walleye – Fair: Try along the north shore near Chautauqua Park, the east shoreline and the state marina. Look for the bite to pick up offshore near dredge cuts along the east shore and in around 8 feet of water on the west end of the lake. White Bass – Fair: Anglers are having luck fishing from shore on the east side and from the marina. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie from the marina using minnows and a twister.

Shore fishing action should pick up as water temperatures continue to warm. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

Water temperature is 55 degrees. The docks are in at all the boat ramps. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are biting in the canals and fishing off the jetties. Walleye – Fair: Walleyes are still being caught near the outlet. Best time to fish is after sunset. White Bass – Fair: Use minnows and jigs fished from the jetties.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Public docks are in on the north end. Channel Catfish – Good: Ice out brings excellent channel catfish fishing as catfish go on a feeding frenzy and provide superb early “pole bending ” action. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers report catching fish from the trestle.

Silver Lake (Palo Alto)

Walleye – Fair: Report of large fish being caught during the late evening hours. Cast a white twister for the best action.

Spirit Lake

Marble Beach campground, including the boat ramp, is closed for the season for renovation. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use a jig tipped with a minnow in shallow rock structures. Action is best during sunny, calm days. Black Crappie – Good: Good numbers of fish are being harvested from the Templar Park lagoon; Buffalo Run has been “hit or miss.”

West Okoboji Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Some fish are being caught from the Triboji lagoon. Bluegill – Good: Numbers of fish are being caught from Lazy Lagoon (Triboji). Sorting is needed; persistence will result in good numbers creeled.

The Iowa Great Lakes are ice free. For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water clarity is off-color, but should improve with fewer inputs. Water temperatures range from mid 50’s to low 60’s. Water levels are up, but stable. Visit the USGS Current Water Data website for current water level information. Walleye – Fair: A variety of lures and baits are working; many anglers are using worms. Channel Catfish – Good: Catch catfish in the impoundments with dead chubs fished on bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Nice sized smallies are finding their way to the creel. A variety of tackle is working; use a slow retrieve as the water is cold.

Decorah District Streams

It is turkey hunting season. Respect hunters and their sport. Avoid wearing red, blue and white colors. Catchable trout are stocked weekly as weather and water conditions permit. Listen to the trout stocking hotline (563-927-5736) for daily plans. Plan a trip to your favorite trout stream. Check out this year’s trout stream stocking calendar. Brook Trout – Good: A variety of insects are hatching, especially on warm sunny afternoons. Match the hatch, but use care not to spook a feeding fish. Brown Trout – Good: Blue wing olive, midge, and stonefly hatches are occurring; some exceptional lately. Use blue wing olive, hendrickson, gnat, or beadhead nymph patterns and watch the water boil. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Try a piece of worm or small cheese chunk under a bobber in the deeper holes or floated past an undercut bank.

Lake Hendricks

Water levels are up and water is off-color. Water temperatures in shallow areas are in the low 60’s. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs in shallow areas. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try a jerkbait or spinner retrieved slowly in shallow areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use a worm or smashed minnow along a windblown shoreline. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small jig tipped with small piece of worm along the shoreline.

Lake Meyer

Anglers are out as the bite improves. The boat dock is in. Bluegill – Fair: Use a hook tipped with a worm in shallow water. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a hook tipped with a worm or small spinner bait along a rocky shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Jigs tipped with a variety of plastics or a jerk bait catch bass; fish shallow bays for best luck. Northern Pike – Fair: Use a nightcrawler fished along the shallow weedy bays.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water clarity is off-color, but should improve with fewer inputs. Water levels are relatively stable. Water temperatures are in the mid 50’s. Walleye – Fair: Bring an assortment of tackle to find what works best for your location and time of day. White Sucker – Fair: Sucker bite should improve with warmer temperatures. Use worms fished on bottom.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are relatively stable but clarity is limited. Conditions should improve as weather calms. Visit USGS Current Water Data website for more information at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ia/nwis/rt. Walleye – Fair: With warmer temperatures, fish are moving to find suitable areas for spawning. Use worms or spinners. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use jerkbaits or jigs tipped with natural colored twister tail; slow down your retrieve. White Sucker – Good: Worms fished off the bottom work for a hungry sucker.

Volga Lake

Anglers are enjoying the sun and dunking worms. Water temperatures are in the upper 50’s. Docks are in. Black Crappie – Fair: Shallow, warmer areas are more productive. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a jerkbait in shallow water with a slow retrieve. Channel Catfish – Good: Find catfish shallow in evening. Use worm or smashed minnow fished on the bottom.

Be prepared for rainy weather this weekend. Temperatures are reaching mid 70s for highs and mid 40’s for lows. Water clarity is improving after the rain. Water levels on area rivers and streams are steady or falling after rain earlier in week. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Reports of anglers catching largemouth bass. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try topwater spinner baits or sinking plastic baits.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

River levels have receded, but there is more rain on the way. Anglers had good reports of crappie, channel catfish and smallmouth bass this past week. Channel Catfish – Good: Use cutbait. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast and retrieve crankbaits. Black Crappie – Good: Cast tube jigs or minnow under a bobber on backwater areas near structure.

George Wyth Lake

Anglers are catching nice largemouth bass. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try topwater spinner baits or sinking plastic baits.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Reports of anglers catching walleye, smallmouth bass, channel catfish and even an occasional trout on the Maquoketa River in Delaware County. Walleye – Good: Cast and retrieve a jig with plastics tipped with a minnow. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast and retrieve a jig with plastics tipped with a minnow. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait fished on the bottom.

North Prairie Lake

Reports of anglers catching trout. Trout fishing should be good; the weather forecast looks to be more of average seasonal temperatures next week. Brook Trout – Fair: Cast and retrieve flashy spinner baits like a panther martin jig or similar jigs and spinners. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Cast and retrieve flashy spinner baits like a panther martin jig or similar jigs and spinners. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast artificial crankbaits.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

No fishing reports for this week.

South Prairie Lake

Anglers are starting to catch bluegill and crappie. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing a piece of worm under a slip bobber near vegetation. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast colored tube jigs or fish a minnow under a slip bobber three to six feet down near vegetation.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

No reports on the Wapsipinicon River as tthe river continues to stay at higher flows. It may the perfect time to try for some catfish on the backwater areas of the river. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait fished on the bottom.

Few fishing report this past week with the variable weather. Anglers are starting to catch largemouth bass on area lakes. Trout stream stockings continue and streams remain in good condition. There have been few reports of crappie being caught on area lakes. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing is is up 4 feet this week at 14.1 feet and is expected to reach 14.7 feet this weekend before slowly receding. Walleye – Fair: Walleye bite should pick up after spawning. Look for alternate areas to fish as the tailwaters have a lot of current. Yellow Perch – Slow: Perch are still in spawning areas along the rocky shorelines and near the tailwaters of the dam. Expect the bite to pick up again once temperatures rise. Sauger – Slow: Sauger are in spawning mode, but the recent cool down in water temperatures will prolong the spawn. Northern Pike – Slow: Pike spawn is ending; anglers report catching some nice pike with live bait. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Expect the flatheads to be on the feed as they enter the spawning period. Fish deeper holes with a large shiner or sunfish. Channel Catfish – Good: Use a crawler fished on the bottom.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level at Lynxville has come up another 4 feet with a steady rise to 25.1 feet expected next week. Gates have been raised at the Lock and Dam. Boat ramps are under water. Water temperature is 55 degrees. Walleye– Fair: Walleye bite should pick up after spawning. Look for alternate areas to fish as the tailwaters have a lot of current. Yellow Perch – Good: Perch are still in spawning areas along the rocky shorelines and near the tailwaters of the dam. Expect the bite to pick up again once temperatures rise. Sauger – Fair: Sauger are in spawning mode, but the recent cool down in water temperatures will prolong the spawn. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike spawn is over; anglers report catching some nice pike with live bait. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Expect the flatheads to be on the feed as they enter the spawning period. Fish deeper holes with a large shiner or sunfish. Channel Catfish – Good: Use a crawler fished on the bottom. Bluegill – Good: Panfish bite is picking up this week. Try a small piece of garden worm on small tackle under a bobber.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level at Guttenberg has risen to 15.4 feet and is predicted to crest around 16 feet this week. The gates are all up at the Lock and Dam. Water temperature is 52 degrees. Walleye – Fair: Walleye bite should pick up after spawning. Look for alternate areas to fish as the tailwaters have a lot of current. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are still in spawning areas along the rocky shorelines and near the tailwaters of the dam. Expect the bite to pick up again once temperatures rise. Sauger – Fair: Sauger are in spawning mode, but the recent cool down in water temperatures will prolong the spawn. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike spawn is over; anglers report catching some nice pike with live bait. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Expect the flatheads to be on the feed as they enter the spawning period. Fish deeper holes with a large shiner or sunfish. Channel Catfish – Good: Use a crawler fished on the bottom.

The Upper Mississippi River is in moderate flood stage and is expected to crest next week. Boat ramps are under water and difficult to access. Many shore anglers are having success along flooded shorelines this week. Water temperatures are in the mid 50’s.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are rising and presently at 15.6 feet at the Dubuque Lock and 17.4 feet at the RR Bridge. This is at minor to moderate flooding stages. Levels are up from last week and will continue to rise all week. The channel water temperature is around 57 degrees. White Bass – Fair: Some white bass were being caught on spinners before the high rising water levels. Common Carp – No Report: Later in the week, expect good conditions for bowfishing carp in shallow flooded areas. Look for hot sunny days to rapidly warm flooded waters.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels at Bellevue are 15.3 feet and are rising. Bellevue is presently in the flood action stage. The Bellevue City ramp is available for use, but the DNR ramp is under water. The channel water temperature is around 59 degrees. White Bass – Fair: Some white bass and smallmouth bass were being taken along flooded rocky areas with spinners. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Lots of anglers will pursue bass in the big flooded expanses of some of Pool 13’s largest backwater complexes such as Spring Lake. Common Carp – No Report: Later in the week, expect good conditions for bowfishing carp in shallow flooded areas. Look for hot sunny days to rapidly warm flooded waters.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels are rising and are 14.5 feet at Fulton, 16.3 feet at Camanche and 9.9 feet at LeClaire. These levels are at minor flooding action stages.The water temperature is around 60 degrees. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Fish the newly flooded areas in the backwaters as the water rises this week. Common Carp – No Report: Later in the week, expect good conditions for bowfishing carp in shallow flooded areas. Look for hot sunny days to rapidly warm flooded waters.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are 14.2 feet at Rock Island. Water levels are up from last week and will be on a steady rise this upcoming week. The area will experience moderate flooding stages this week.

Expect another significant water rise this week in Pools 12 to 15. Minor to moderate flooding will occur. Water temperatures are approaching 60 degrees in some places. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 14.15 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater stage is forecasted to reach 16.3 feet by the middle of next week. There has been some walleye and sauger fishing in Sylvan Slough. The docks are not in at the Fairport Recreational Area due to the high water. Walleye – Slow: Before the recent rains, some walleyes are being caught in Sylvan Slough with jigs and plastics or trolling along the Davenport River front. Try fishing around the outflows by the power dam and Arsenal Dam. White Crappie – Fair: Use waxworms or minnows under a bobber in Sunset Marina. Bluegill – Fair: Use waxworms under a bobber in Sunset Marina.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 13.03 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater stage is forcasted to reach 15.6 feet by the middle of next week. The Kilpeck Landing and Big Timber Landing are closed due to high water. Walleye – No Report: Fishing has been slow with the high and muddy water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 14.09 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is rising. Flood stage is 15 feet. Tailwater stage is forecasted to reach 16.6 feet by the middle of next week. The gates are out of the water at the dam. The Toolsboro landing is closed due to high water. The Hawkeye Dolbee access will most likely have water over the parking lot. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 9.55 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is rising. River stage is forecasted to reach 11.7 feet by the middle of next week. Flood stage at Lock and Dam 18 is 10 feet. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week.

With the recent heavy rains, the river has been on the rise. River stages are forecasted to reach flood stage by the weekend. Water clarity is poor. Main channel water temperature has risen to 61-62 degrees. Some boat ramps are closed due to the high water. We have not received much for fishing reports this week. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is up to 60 degrees. Water clarity is good. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are still hanging out in deeper water; work the shallows in the afternoons with the sun shining. Bluegill – Slow: The warmer weather should bring the bluegills into shallow water.

Deep Lakes

Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are catching bluegills around the trees that have fallen into the water and around the brush piles that the county has placed as fish habitat. Muskellunge – Fair: A few of the muskies we have stocked are starting to get caught; nothing over the legal 40 inches yet.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature was 59 degrees on Tuesday. The wind and rain this week has kept angler numbers down. Largemouth Bass – Fair: The warmer weather should get the bass to more shallow water. Try fishing the shorelines with the wind blowing into them. Black Crappie – Fair: Work the shallow water on the north side. The warmer water temperatures should bring crappies in to feed.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is up to 64 degrees after several days of upper 70’s degree weather. Water clarity is a good 9+ feet. Black Crappie – Good: Before the weather turned, crappies were in 1 to 4 feet of water actively feeding. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass fishing in the shallows had picked up; work them pretty slowly.Channel Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching some nice stringers of catfish, mostly using nightcrawlers. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are picking up bluegills at a fair pace in the shallows around the riprap.

Lost Grove Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass fishing continues to improve; work the rocky shorelines where the wind is blowing into. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are starting to move shallow to feed; concentrate efforts on the North side bays and along the rip rap where the water is warmest.

For more information on the above lakes, contact the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Central Park Lake

The lake is currently drained as a renovation project is finishing up this spring.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake is at normal spring pool of 679.4 feet. Water temperatures are around 60 degrees on sunny days. Boating above Lake Macbride Park is not recommended at this water level. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try cut bait in the channel; above Mehaffey bridge is best. White Crappie – Slow: Check shallow brush piles as the water continues to warm.

Diamond Lake

No minnows are allowed here. The fish cleaning station is open. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs fished around the rock jetties or brush piles. Most fish are 8-9 inches.

Kent Park Lake

The lake is currently drained for a lake renovation project currently underway. It is scheduled to be completed next spring.

Lake Macbride

Water temperatures are in the low to mid to upper 50’s. All boat docks are in. All motor sizes may be used at no-wake speed (5 mph). Black Crappie – Fair: Some fish have moved to shallow structure while others remain over deeper trees. There are lots of 10-12 inch crappies in the system. Walleye – Fair: Cast toward shallow, windblown rocks or troll rock reefs.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is still 7-8 inches low from the restoration project. The main ramp is usable, but it is shallow; use caution. There is a boat dock in on the east lane. Be cautious when boating as new structures have started to be submerged. Walleye – Slow. Muskellunge – Slow.

Prairie Park Fishery

Iowa residents and nonresidents who are required to have a fishing license must pay the Trout Fee to fish for or possess trout. Exception: Anglers under 16 years old may possess or fish for trout without having paid the Trout Fee if they fish with a properly licensed adult who has paid the Trout Fee and together their combined limit is 5. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try small jigs, spinners, live bait or artificial scented baits. Brook Trout – Fair.

Sand Lake

Iowa residents and nonresidents who are required to have a fishing license must pay the Trout Fee to fish for or possess trout. Exception: Anglers under 16 years old may possess or fish for trout without having paid the Trout Fee if they fish with a properly licensed adult who has paid the Trout Fee and together their combined limit is 5. Rainbow Trout – Good: Worms work best. Brook Trout – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair.

Terry Trueblood Lake

You must have a fishing license and trout stamp to fish for and/or possess trout. Brook Trout – Fair. Rainbow Trout – Fair.

Union Grove Lake

The lake was refilled in the spring of 2016 and restocked at that time. Most fish are smaller, but some adult fish were also added. All docks are in. A few people have been fishing here, but no catches reported.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Lake Sugema

The water temperature is in the mid 50’s. Walleye – Slow: Use jig and minnow combinations in areas with rip-rapped shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits along the fishing jetties and rip-rapped shorelines. Black Crappie – Slow: Use tube jigs or jig and minnows in the shorelines.

Lake Wapello

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait along the windblown shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try spinnerbaits around the cedar tree piles.

Ottumwa Park Pond South

Trout were stocked on March 30th. Try small tube and twister jigs, in-line spinners or casting spoons.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.66 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. The water temperature is in the mid 50’s. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use shad sides or cut bait on the windblown shorelines. White Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching some crappies around the docks at the marina and at the resort. Crappies should continue to move towards shore as the water warms.

Red Haw Lake

Channel Catfish – Slow: Use cut bait along the windblown shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use spinnerbaits or rubber worms in the shorelines, they will warm first in the spring. Black Crappie – Fair: Try tube jigs along the shorelines.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Beaver Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappies are starting to be caught near shore on the rock jetties and on the rocks on the face of the dam. Crappie fishing should really pick up by the second week of May. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are in the shallow bays on the upper half of the lake between the fishing jetties. They should be easy to target in these areas through May.

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Good: Walleyes are being caught off mid and lower lake points and the east and west boat ramp bays. Use jig and twister tails, jig and minnow, or slow trolling minnow rigs.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll or drift small twister tails or minnows mid-lake. Crappies are just starting to move towards near-shore wood habitat for the spawn. Expect to fish through some 5-7 inch fish for the 9-10 inchers.

Lake Ahquabi

Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are moving shallow. Cast twister tails or minnows under a bobber around the rock jetties and rip rap shorelines with tree falls.

Red Rock Reservoir

Black Crappie – Good: Start targeting crappie in the shallows at Red Rock. Any cove off the main lake or Whitebreast arm with rocky shorelines or wood habitat is worth trying. Try also the rip-rap shorelines near the bridge on the Teter Creek arm and Marina Cove.

Rock Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are moving shallow; catch them on the rocks along the face of the dam and around the jetties next to the SE boat ramp.

Crappie fishing in Central Iowa is picking up and should be excellent the second and third week of May. For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, contact Andy Otting or Ben Dodd at 515-432-2823.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Farm ponds can offer good spring fishing. Always get permission to fish privately owned ponds. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are still in a winter pattern and can be caught around deep structure. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are getting active before the spawning period. Look for them just off shore and around shallow structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: As the water temperature warms, bass become very active and can be caught with a variety of lures and plugs. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish feed heavily in the spring on dead fish. Use cut bait or shad sides in the windy shorelines.

Cold Springs Lake

The fish population at Cold Springs looks good. There is an 18 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass. Bluegill – Fair: Cast a small jig tipped with crawler under a bobber to catch bluegill up to 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass can be caught around the shoreline with a variety of spinners and lures.

Farm Creek Lake

Farm Creek Lake will offer good early spring crappie fishing in the upper end as water temperatures warm.

Lake Anita

Crappie fishing should get good this week in the pontoon arm of the lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast a jig two feet under a bobber in the pontoon area of the lake. Limits of crappie are being taken on warm sunny days. Bluegill – Slow: Crappie anglers are catching a few quality size bluegills.

Lake Manawa

Warm sunny days offer good crappie fishing in the canals. Lake Manawa is also a good destination for early spring catfishing. White Crappie – Fair: A few crappies are being caught in the canals. Warm sunny days are best. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish the windy shoreline with shad sides or cut bait. Channel catfish in Manawa are all sizes.

Meadow Lake

Meadow has a good population of 10 inch black crappie. Black Crappie – No Report: Look for pre-spawn crappie along the dam and around underwater reefs.

Orient Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Reports of good crappie fishing around the brush piles. Sorting is needed for the larger fish.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose will offer good panfishing this spring. The lake has quality sized bluegills and crappies are acceptable size. Target the brush piles. Bluegill – Slow: A few bluegills are being caught around the underwater reefs. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are starting to be caught around the jetties and in tree piles. Fish will average 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: There is a large population of 12 inch bass in the lake that offers fun catch and release fishing.

Viking Lake

Find early spring crappies in the campground arm and behind the pontoon area. A few bass are being caught in the deeper brush piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are starting to be caught behind the pontoon boats fishing a minnow under a bobber. White Crappie – Slow: An angler reports catching a few large white crappies in deep brush piles and around underwater reefs. Channel Catfish – No Report: Catfish should be actively feeding in the upper ends of the lake where water warms sooner. Use cutbait or shad sides. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Jig plastics in deeper brush piles.

Fishing should pick up with temperatures forecasted to warm over the weekend and next week. For more information, contact the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches with jigs fished along cedar tree brush piles.

Lake Icaria

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles.

Little River Watershed Lake

Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes up to 22 inches with jigs tipped with a minnow fished in 15 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches using jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies up to 14 inches with minnows fished along cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegills up to 9 inches using jigs or nightcrawlers fished along cedar tree brush piles.

Three Mile Lake

Lake is about 2 feet low. Walleye – Slow: Catch walleyes up to 17 inches with jigs tipped with a minnow fished along main lake points or along the roadbed.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Lake is about 3 feet low. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass of all sizes have been caught with jigs fished along cedar tree brush piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies up to 12 inches using minnows fished along cedar tree brush piles.

Water temperature in most district lakes is in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.