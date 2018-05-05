Speech Showcase at West Hancock Set for Today

The West Hancock Speech Team will present a speech showcase at 7pm tonight. According to school officials, it will have an interesting twist. The evening will include an original mystery theater production of Speech Unmasked. This will be in addition to the usual performances from the speech contest season and the presentation of awards.

The production will transport the audience into the world of speech allowing the audience to learn about the intricacies of Speech while solving a crime.

Purchasing a $10 advance ticket provides the audience member a seat at a decorated table with an array of desserts available to eat during the show. Tickets can be purchased at the high school office.

General admission tickets for bleacher seating can be purchased for $5 at the door.