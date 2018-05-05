North Iowa Schools Choose Eagle Grove Principal as Their New Superintendent

In March, North Iowa Community Schools retained the services of Ray and Associates, Inc. located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to assist them in the search for a new Superintendent. Dale Monroe of Ray and Associates met with the Board to determine the qualities and characteristics most desired in their new Superintendent. Those individuals, who were interviewed for the position, in consideration of the criteria developed by the district, were selected from twenty-eight (28) completed applications.

On April 30, 2018 and May 2, 2018, the Board interviewed the top candidates. The successful candidate, unanimously approved by the Board, was Mr. Joe Erickson, current Elementary Principal in the Eagle Grove Community School District in Eagle Grove, Iowa. He will begin in the new position on July 1, 2018. The Board is quite pleased with the objective process, recruiting and vetting of candidates and the attention afforded the search by Dale Monroe and the firm of Ray and Associates.