NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Space Available in Upcoming Hunter Education Classes

Hunter Education Classroom courses are offered by knowledgeable and certified volunteer instructors and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers. Classroom courses are typically 12-15 hours in length and are held over 2 to 3 sessions (days). In order to receive certification, a student must attend all sessions and pass the final exam.

Iowa law requires that anyone born after January 1, 1972 must be certified in hunter education before they are eligible to purchase an Iowa hunting license.

Upcoming Hunter Education Classes

May 1, DeWitt, Wapsi Valley Ikes

May 5, Mount Vernon, Mount Vernon Fire Department

May 7, Polk City, Butch Olofson Shooting Range

May 9, Independence, Buchanan County Wildlife Association

May 12, Blue Grass, Oak Hills Gun Club

May 16, Exira, Audubon County Conservation Board

May 17, Marshalltown, Izaak Walton League – Marshalltown

May 26, Altoona, Altoona Shrine Center

June 11, Elkader, Osborne Nature Center