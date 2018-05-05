NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Popular Outdoor Skills Camps Expected to Fill Quickly as Registration Opens

Iowa boys age 12-15 have two opportunities this summer to learn skills associated with Iowa’s traditional outdoor pursuits at the hands of experts.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) Hunting and Conservation Camp (HACC) uses a hands-on approach to teach outdoor activities including wildlife identification, fly tying, fishing basics and skills relating to hunting deer, turkey, waterfowl and pheasants.

The boys will have the opportunity to shoot shotguns, rifles and muzzleloaders, try their hand at archery, learn game care, how to clean fish and the basics of trapping.

Participants will leave with their hunter education certificate.

The catch? There are only 30 spots available at each camp.

“We’ve taught these skills to more than 3,100 students since HACC started in 1997,” said AJ Winter, with the Iowa DNR. “This is a popular camp because we keep it educational and we keep it fun. We expect the spots to fill quickly.”

The first camp is July 18-20 at the SYC camp in southern Clay County near the town of Webb. Participants will spend two nights at camp.

The second camp is July 25-27 at the Butch Olofson shooting range northwest of Polk City. This is a day camp with no overnights.

Registration fee is $150 which includes food, snacks, course materials and lodging for the SYC camp. To register, go online to https://register-ed.com/programs/iowa/173-iowa-hunter-education-camps and follow the links.

Attendees may not bring their own firearm or shells.