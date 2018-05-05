NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Camping Kickoff Begins Today

Pack up the tent and sleeping bags, as Iowa’s state parks are hosting Camping Kickoff Weekend this Friday through Sunday. Todd Coffelt, the state parks director at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says everything is ready for Iowans to enjoy.

Iowans can use either of two websites to make reservations for camping spots.

Iowa has more than 4,700 state park campsites and 75% of them can be reserved in advance. Coffelt said there are two parks that have temporarily closed their camping facilities for renovation, Ledges and Marble Beach at Gull Point, but Iowans will notice plenty of improvements elsewhere.

More than 30 state parks are hosting special activities today and tomorrow, including kayaking clinics, fun runs, night sky hikes, volunteer projects and more.