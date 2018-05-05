King: “Iowans know that if a heartbeat is detected, the baby must be protected.”

Congressman Steve King, Chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice, releases the following statement commending the Iowa General Assembly for passing the nation’s strongest pro-life legislation. Senate File 359 protects babies with a detectable heartbeat from being aborted. The legislation passed both chambers of the Iowa legislature early this morning, and now awaits a signature from Governor Kim Reynolds to become law.

“With their votes, the Iowa legislature has heroically placed our state in the forefront of efforts to protect innocent, unborn life from the abortionists,” said King. “It was a deeply moral and principled vote, and it reflects our shared Iowa values by ensuring that if a heartbeat is detected, the baby must be protected. Gov. Reynolds is the most pro-life governor in Iowa’s history and I have confidence in her and I anticipate this bill will become law.”

“It was a pleasure supporting the efforts of members of Iowa’s House and Senate to secure passage of Senate File 359. Legislators share my belief, and the belief of the many pro-life organizations that joined in this effort, that the time is right for a challenge to Roe v. Wade to occur. On the federal level, we have a pro-life House of Representatives, a pro-life United States Senate, a pro-life President, and a United States Supreme Court that may well be receiving a new Constitutionalist Justice in the near future. We should pair a federal Heartbeat Bill with the Iowa Heartbeat Bill to set the stage for the complete overturn of the Supreme Court’s terrible Roe v. Wade decision.”

On the federal level, Congressman King’s Heartbeat Protection Act has 171 cosponsors, and the support of 162 pro-life organizations and leaders. On the House floor, Congressman King recently detailed his “Four Open Windows” strategy for outlawing abortion.