Area Residents Begin Suffering From Spring Allergies

It appears the warm spring weather is finally here to stay and in exchange, many Iowans have stuffy noses, itchy eyes and sore throats. Dr. Linda Ford, an allergist, says the surge in seasonal allergy symptoms lately is most certainly weather-related as the trees were late bloomers this year.

Ford says pollen counts have been very high and the first part of allergy treatment is prevention.

Many allergy-fighting drugs used to require a prescription, but that’s no longer the case.

Many of those meds don’t work the same on everyone so it may take some trial and error to find the perfect fix. If not, she suggests seeing an allergist and if symptoms are severe enough, starting a series of allergy shots.