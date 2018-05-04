Warriors’ Jimenez, Ponder, MacDonald and Gillen Earn NSAA Honors for Their Play on the Diamond

With opening day of the postseason here, the Waldorf baseball team racked up honors for its play during the regular season with four players being honored by the North Star Athletic Association.

Senior catcher Nestor Jimenez was named to the NSAA All-Conference Second Team, while senior third baseman Riley MacDonald and junior outfielder Garrett Gillen were named to the NSAA All-Conference Honorable Mention Team. And honored as a Gold Glove winner was junior second baseman Joey Ponder.

Leading the way was Jimenez, a senior from Barquisimeto, Venezuela, who hit .319 in 40 games, with two home runs and 19 RBIs. Jimenez also threw out 20 base stealers during the season.

Next was Gold-Glove winner, Ponder, named the top defensive second baseman in the NSAA. The junior from Mission Viejo, Calif., committed just six errors in 202 fielding chances this season for a stellar .970 fielding percentage. But more than a defensive star, Ponder also hit .281 in 47 games with a home run, 22 RBIs, and stole six bases.

Also recognized for their play on the diamond were MacDonald, a senior from North Vancouver, British Columbia, and Gillen, a junior from Blaine, Minn.

MacDonald hit .305 and shared the team-lead with six home runs in 47 games. He added 20 RBIs, led the Warriors with 13 doubles, and stole four bases.

Gillen led the Warriors in hitting with a .360 average in 37 games. He added a home run, 20 RBIs and five stolen bases.

Jimenez, Ponder, MacDonald, Gillen and the rest of the Waldorf baseball team hits the diamond to begin postseason play against Presentation today at 4 p.m. in Valley City, N.D. The winner plays at 2 p.m. on Saturday, while the loser plays at 11 a.m. in an elimination game on Saturday.

Waldorf and Presentation split their head-to-head season series, two wins apiece, with the Warriors most recently sweeping the Saints, 9-2 and 8-7 in eight innings, on April 22.