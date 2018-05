Vicki Noble, 60, passed away Sunday, February 25, 2018 at her home near Britt.

A graveside service and celebration of life for Vicki and Mike Noble will be held May 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Britt, Iowa.

