Mary L. Swanson, 95, of Clarion passed away Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services for Mary Swanson will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 7, 2018 at the Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion with Pastor Warren Curry officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday.

