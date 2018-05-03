Julius P. Severson, 69 of Forest City, died Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp of Immanuel Lutheran Church officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa with Military Honors performed by the Forest City American Legion #121.