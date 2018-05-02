Weiss Announces Absentee Ballot Availability in Winnebago County

Karla Weiss, Commissioner of Elections announces that the first day to vote an absentee ballot for the June 5, 2018 Primary Election is May 7, 2018 in the Auditor’s Office. Voters may register and vote in the Auditor’s office during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm, and on specified dates listed below.

Each request for an absentee ballot must contain one voters name, resident address, and mailing address (if different from the resident address), date of birth, driver’s license number or non-operator driver’s license or your voter ID pin, election requesting the absentee ballot for, and signature of the person requesting a ballot. State forms can be downloaded from the Secretary of State website: http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/absenteeinfo.html. If you are requesting a ballot by mail it must be post marked by May 25, 2018 and received no later than Friday, June 1 at 5:00 pm. This enables the Auditor’s office to mail the ballots in a timely manner. Send written requests to the Auditor’s office, 126 S. Clark Street, Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Additional hours open:

Friday, May 25, 2018, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm – Deadline to register and be listed in the Election Day registers and deadline to request Auditor mail out absentee ballots.

Saturday, June 2, 2018, open 8:00 am to 4:00 pm – Voter registration, in-person voting and returning absentee ballots.

Monday, June 4, 2018, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm – Voter registration, in-person voting and returning absentee ballots.

Tuesday, June 5, 2018, open 6:00 am to 9:00 pm – Absentee voter returns his/her absentee ballot to Auditor’s office.

Questions regarding absentee voting may be directed to the Auditor’s office at 641-585-3412.