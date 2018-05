Mae Trulson, 90, of Britt died Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 3 P.M., Sunday, May 6th at the Woden Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Stan Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Saturday at the Cataldo Funeral Home, 178 First Ave. S.W., in Britt and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.