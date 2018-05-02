MaCoy Yeakel is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for May 2, 2018

PREP OF THE WEEK MAY 2 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at West Hancock High School. MaCoy Yeakel led the Eagle boys track team in a pair of meets last week. Tuesday in Garner he won 4 gold medals, winning the long jump, and running legs of the winning 4×100, 4×200, and shuttle hurdle relays. Friday, Yeakel won the long jump, ran a leg on the winning shuttle hurdle relay, as well as a leg on the 2nd place 4×100 and 3rd place sprint medley relays. Congratulations to West Hancock senior sprinter MaCoy Yeakel, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: Grady Hovenga, Forest City Boys Track and Field; Anja Schneider, West Hancock Girls Track and Field; Gabe Irons, Lake Mills Boys Track and Field;