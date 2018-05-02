Grassley Pushes for Year Round E-15 Availability

It’s possible the 15-percent ethanol blend called E-15 will be available for sale this summer, according to U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley. The Iowa Republican was among some 20 other senators from both parties who signed a letter Monday to E-P-A administrator Scott Pruitt, urging him to reverse the rule which forbids the sale of E-15 during the summer months.

In a White House meeting a few weeks ago, Grassley notes that President Trump said he was committed to the year-round sale of the biofuel.

Pruitt has been under fire for allowing oil refineries to get so-called hardship waivers for which some believe they’re not entitled. Grassley says it’s entirely possible the oil industry will sue over the E-15 issue, if the fuel is made available all year.

Iowa is the nation’s number one ethanol producer with 43 plants churning out nearly one-third of the nation’s ethanol.