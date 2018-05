Edna (Eekhoff) Peterson, 88, of Kanawha and formerly of Corwith, passed away on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at the Kanawha Community Home.

Graveside services for Edna Peterson will be held on Monday, May 7, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Corwith Cemetery, with Pastor Brian Hofman officiating. Following the graveside service lunch will be served at the Corwith Community Center, 110 Wayne Street in Corwith.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

118 East Second Street

Kanawha, Iowa 50447

641-762-3211