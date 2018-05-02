Clear Bag Policy Invoked at Tree Town Festival

The Tree Town festival organizers are looking to keep all concert goers safe this year with a number of security measures. One of those that will be implemented this year is the Clear Bag Policy. Lexia Chamryk details this new concept often seen at NFL stadiums.

Every team in the National Football League and in Major League Soccer requires a clear bag and not totes or large purses. This makes security searches easier at the gate and speeds up entry into the event.

Organizers hope that the new policy will make it not only faster, but give easier access to concert goers. Still, everyone is encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the concert they want to attend.