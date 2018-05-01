Winnebago Supervisors To Hold a Light Agenda Today

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning by first holding a Public Hearing on a proposed Fiscal Year 2018 Budget Amendment. The hearing will begin promptly at 9am and will give the public a chance to voice their opinion on the amendment.

The board will then hear from Don Reffer of B&W Spraying who will discuss a submitted weed spraying proposal. The presentation is scheduled for 9:15am and concerns all farmers fields along the proposed route.

The board will then hear from Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders on the current state of the county roads. Already, the department has been re-rocking some roads and scraping and grating others. Meinders will also hear about any needed repairs requested by area farmers and residents.

The board will set a date and time for a Public Hearing for discussion on the Master Matrix report for Holland Pork LLC. Then they will discuss and probably act on a Reclassification report for Drainage District 21. Rick Hopper of Jacobsen-Westergard will present his findings beginning at 9:30am.

The meeting will take place at the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.