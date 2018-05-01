Possible Strong Thunderstorms Tonight May Lead to Localuized Flooding

Strong thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon hours today and into tonight according to forecasters at both the Severe Storms Forecast Center and the National Weather Service office in Des Moines.

Two rounds of storms are possible for today. The first is over portions of central and northern Iowa today and into the early evening hours. The second round of storms will then lift out of Kansas and hit the area around 10pm. In both cases, the storms could prove out to be severe in nature. the primary threats will be large hail and damaging winds. Forecasters are also calling for heavy rain into the overnight hours as the storms persist over the area.

Localized flooding is also possible. Some rivers in the area are still swollen from the melt off of snows and recent precipitation. Forecasters are keeping an eye on the Iowa and the Winnebago Rivers for flooding potential. The Winnebago recently flooded Pammel Park in Forest City and points south. The Iowa River came out of its banks near Belmond. Drainage ditches just north of Britt also recently flooded and may do so again.

Stay tuned to KIOW for further weather details as they become available.