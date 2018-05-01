Naig Comments on This Week’s Iowa Crop Progress Report

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“Farmers in much of the state were able to get a good start on planting and now 17 percent of corn and 2 percent of beans are in the ground. Wet soils from the melting snow slowed progress in Northwest and North central Iowa, where less than 5 percent of corn is planted,” Naig said. “We remain behind the five-year average, but hopefully conditions will allow farmers to continue to be in the fields and catch-up to normal.”

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

Iowa farmers made the most of the 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending April 29, 2018, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Corn and soybeans were planted in addition to soil preparation and fertilizer application.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 4 percent very short, 15 percent short, 73 percent adequate and 8 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 5 percent very short, 14 percent short, 73 percent adequate and 8 percent surplus. South central Iowa remains dry with over one-third of subsoil rated very short on moisture.

Iowa farmers planted 17 percent of the expected corn crop during the past week, 3 days behind last year and 4 days behind the 5-year average. Northern Iowa remains wet from melting snow which has slowed planting progress, however south central and southeast Iowa farmers already have at least 40 percent of their corn planted. Soybean planting is underway with 2 percent of the expected crop in the ground, 2 days ahead of last year but equal to the average. Sixty-two percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, 8 days behind both last year and the 5-year average. Just 10 percent of the crop has emerged, almost 2 weeks behind last year.

The extended winter season has left hay in short supply for some livestock producers. Pastures in many areas need rain to spur growth.

IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Michael Timlin, Regional Climatologist, Midwestern Regional Climate Center

A dry week with only slightly below-normal temperatures allowed many to get into the fields. Most of the state received no precipitation. Light rains fell on the 24th and 25th in the west and southwest, with about a dozen stations reporting totals over 0.10 inches. The largest precipitation total was in Little Sioux with 0.18 inches, all reported on the morning of the 25th. Amounts were well below normal for late April. Temperatures averaged over the week were near normal or only slightly below normal, on the heels of several cool weeks. Departures from normal were less than a degree from southwestern Iowa into the center of the state while departures of 2 degrees below normal were recorded along the northern border and in the southeastern corner of the state. Maximum temperatures were above normal for much of the state and minimum temperatures were below normal. Soil temperatures had climbed above 50 degrees everywhere but a couple reporting locations in the northwestern corner of the state on the 29th. Each day during the week, freezing temperatures were reported at some locations. The northeastern and east central areas of the state were in the upper 20s on the morning of the 29th. The coldest reading in the state was on the morning of the 29th in Waukon, 18 degrees. The warmest readings were on the afternoon of the 27th when temperatures rose to 79 degrees in De Soto, Atlantic, Red Oak, and Shenandoah.