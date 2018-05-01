Master Matrix Vote Fails in the Iowa House

The Iowa House refused to pass an amendment to the Agriculture & Natural Resources Budget bill that would have allowed changes to the Master Matrix – Iowa’s current factory farm permitting scheme. The amendment was defeated on a party line vote with one exception, Republican Larry Sheets from Appanoose County.

At the request of Iowa CCI Action citizen lobbyists, Representative Sharon Steckman of Cerro Gordo introduced the amendment that would have created an advisory committee to review and report on the effectiveness of the Master Matrix.

Representative Mommsen motioned to rule the amendment “not germane,” which was seconded by Speaker Upmeyer. A “suspension of the rules” was motioned by Steckman, which would enable an immediate vote on the Master Matrix amendment. This again failed with 39 ayes, 55 nays, and 6 absent/not voting.

This vote comes as some Iowans are demanding protections from factory farm pollution: to date, 1 in 5 counties have passed resolutions or written letters to the legislature asking for a moratorium, local control, and/or changes to the Master Matrix.

Some lobbyist groups are unhappy with the vote. Dave Haynes, CCI Action member from Duncombe stated in a release that, “The legislature failed us once again. They can’t even do the bare minimum to protect their constituents by making common sense changes to the Master Matrix. We’ve tried everything. We need a moratorium on factory farms now!”

The Agriculture & Natural Resources Budget bill maintains status quo appropriations for the Department of Natural Resources, which, according to the CCI Action group, “…is already too understaffed to adequately enforce and inspect factory farms in Iowa.”