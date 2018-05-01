Ernst, Bipartisan Group of Senators Continue Push For Year Round Waiver for E-15 in Letter to Pruitt

U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.), Pat Roberts (R-Kan.), Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) penned a bipartisan letter to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt today outlining the benefits of selling E-15 year round. The letter comes after President Donald Trump delivered remarks earlier this month in support of a year-round waiver for E-15.

In their letter, the senators make two specific requests. First, they ask the EPA Administrator to provide an expected timeline for an administrative Reid Vapor Pressure or RVP waiver. Second, they request the agency allow for the sale of E-15 during the upcoming summer driving season in the meantime.