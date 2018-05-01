Despite Laws Against Texting Behind the Wheel, Drivers Still Text

April was Distracted Driving Awareness Month and a state trooper says it continues to be a problem across the country and in Iowa. Sergeant Nathan Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol says they see motorists texting driving every day on Iowa’s roadways despite a change in law that makes it illegal.

The law changed last July 1st so law enforcement officers don’t have to pull over violators for something else to charge them with texting and driving.

Ludwig says texting while driving can be a tough law to enforce.

Sergeant Ludwig believes auto manufacturers contribute to the distracted driving problem with the other things in cars.

He says the Patrol’s biggest advice to people is to get stuff done ahead of time and then get in your car and just drive. A common misconception is that it’s legal to text when stopped at a stop sign or stoplight. Ludwig says you can only legally text while behind the wheel when your car is off the traveled portion of the roadway and at a complete stop.