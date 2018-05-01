Deployment With FAVA Scheduled for Saturday

The Family Alliance for Veterans of America is hosting a special event this weekend called “Deployment with FAVA.” Amanda Jones with FAVA explains.

FAVA works with all veterans in a large region of Iowa and Minnesota. Funds raised from the race allow FAVA to better serve those who served the nation. According to Jones, registration is easy and quick.

Those who participate in the race will help out those who may not be able to help themselves. FAVA continually helps these individuals get back on their feet and into society.

The “Deployment with FAVA” 4K Walk, Run, Salute will take place on Saturday at the Pilot Knob State Park. On site registration begins at 9am and is $15. If participants pre-register, they can receive a free T-shirt and the cost is only $10. Registrants are asked to call (641) 243-4103 to register.