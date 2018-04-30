Wright County Supervisors to Review Secondary Roads

The Wright County Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am by first hearing from Jeremy Abbas who is the Assistant to the County Secondary Roads Engineer. Abbas will review the need to establish temporary speed limits in some locations. Those areas in question are outlined in the Resolution 2018-24 which the board will be asked to consider and approve.

The board will also consider a budget amendment for the current fiscal year. A public hearing will be held beginning at 10:30am to allow for public comment.

The Wright County Assessor will present slough bill applications to the board. The board has the option under the agenda rules to either allow or reject the applications in the meeting today.