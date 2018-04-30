Wind Advisory Remains in Effect Until 7pm

The National Weather Service is continuing the Wind Advisory until 7pm tonight for the entire broadcast area. Forecasters maintain that winds could reach 55 mph gusts until sunset. Winds will average 25 to 35 miles per hour otherwise. There are several concerns which are leading to the wind advisory’s continuation.

Travel may be difficult for high profile and lightweight vehicles. In open areas, wind gusts could reach the 55 mph threshold. This is especially prevalent on highways and the interstate. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and pay close attention to the conditions.

The second concern is the fire danger. Sparks from a vehicle, lit cigarettes cast aside, debris burning, or controlled burns on farms could add to the fire danger in the area. Dried grass and debris on the ground could be ignited with the strong winds which would grow to grass fires. Flying embers from these fires could ignite further grass fires or structures nearby. Extra caution is advised.

The winds are in association with warm air behind a front moving through the area. A cold front will make its way into the area on Tuesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms. The severity of the storms is still in question, but the heaviest is forecast to move into the area on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.