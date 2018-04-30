Marvin “Miff” Wessels died Saturday, April 28th, 2018 at the Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center, at the age of, 99.

Funeral service for Marvin “Miff” Wessels of Buffalo Center will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 at the First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 at the First Reformed Church in Buffalo Center. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery in Buffalo Center. Military Honors will be conducted.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center will be handling services.