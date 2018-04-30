Hancock County Board To Review Several Drainage Issues Today

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am by possibly approving agreement with Todd Smeby to mow the lawn at the former Duncan Heights Property. The bidding for the summer project was recently concluded and now the board will conclude the process with the signing of the agreement.

Drainage will dominate the remainder of the meeting today. The first issue has to do with Drainage District 130 and a main open ditch cleanout. The engineer for the project did not have a completion date and so the agreement between the county and the contractor, Ingraham Construction, will now include one.

A1 Excavating is going to petition the board for a change in final amounts in several projects involving Drainage Districts 1 and 2, 24, and 38. Several laterals and the main lines will have animal guards installed. The hope is to keep small animals from getting into the underground drains and potentially adding more problems than just silt and dirt.

The board will set a date and time for a public hearing on the construction of two new deep swine finisher confinement buildings by Summit Farms. The buildings will be part of a new swine confinement facility in section 25 of the Erin Township.

The meeting will take place at the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner.