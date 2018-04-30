Garner Hazardous Waste Collection is May 21st

The Landfill of North Iowa’s Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Trailer will be at the Garner Fire Station on Monday, May 21st. Officials with the city are urging city residents to bring any household hazardous waste to the mobile trailer for collection.

Things that will be taken include Oil-based or latex paint, insecticides, paint thinner, furniture stripper, wood preservatives, aerosol cans, photographic supplies, rug cleaners, furniture polishes, air fresheners, household batteries, vehicle batteries, and toilet bowl cleaners.

Other items that will be accepted include pool chemicals, weed killers, fertilizers, slug bait, rat poison, kerosene, varnish, gasoline, motor oil, antifreeze, drain opener, over cleaner, glues, cement, florescent bulbs, and ballasts.

No business hazardous waste will be accepted at this cleanup.