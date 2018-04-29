Lawmakers Arrive at Possible Tax Overhaul Legislation

Republicans in the Iowa Legislature have announced in a late Friday email that they’ve reached an agreement to overhaul the state’s tax system and cut taxes.

Gov. Kim Reynolds says in a press release sent after 5 p.m. that she and other top Republican lawmakers made a “historic” deal that would include cutting individual income taxes and some corporate taxes.

Reynolds’ office says a bill is not available for the public to review because it is still being finalized.

Republicans with control of the statehouse have been working behind closed doors to finalize a tax plan along with the next state budget. The press release sent Friday does not provide enough information on the plan’s full cost.