Hit and Run Accidents on the Rise

A report finds deadly hit-and-run crashes are on the rise across the country and in Iowa. Rose White, spokeswoman for AAA Iowa, says their research finds there’s another hit-and-run crash every minute nationwide.

She urges motorists to be cautious, and courteous to other drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The AAA study finds nearly 65% of people killed in hit-and-run crashes are pedestrians or bicyclists. For those on foot or on bikes, White urges them to avoid distractions and stay alert.

Since 2009, the number of deaths resulting from hit-and-run crashes has risen more than 7% each year. Florida and New Mexico are among the worst states for hit-and-run crashes and they also have some of the highest numbers of uninsured motorists. Iowa’s uninsured motorist rate is one of the lowest in the country at almost 9%, compared to Florida at nearly 27%.