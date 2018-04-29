Tribute Towers Celebration in Britt Concludes Today

The only exhibition in Iowa of the memorial to those who have fallen in the line of duty in the post 911 era concludes today in Britt. The Tribute Towers will conclude at 6pm tonight after being in town since Thursday. The official ceremony marking the occasion took place on Saturday and was carried live on KIOW and B-103.

The ceremonies opened with music by Nashville country music artist Rocky Lynne who sang to those who had lost relatives in the war on terrorism. Lynne also spoke about his own experiences in the military.

Organizer Jerry Christiansen spoke to the crowd about the opportunity to bring the memorial to Britt calling it a necessity.

The ceremonies included area dignitaries such as Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer. He spoke of his pride in the spirit of the city in hosting the event and in those who were staging it.

Arndorfer took a moment to highlight the heroism of those whose names were on the memorial. He spoke of their sacrifice and how they must be always remembered.

Arndorfer proclaimed the day as “Remember Our Fallen Day” and took a moment to recognize the two individuals who had made the day possible, Jerry Christiansen and Lonnie Ford.

Lonnie Ford addressed the gathering speaking from personal experience. He is a Gold Star Father, which means that he lost his son in the war. Gold Star parents are an integral part of the memorial, because they were essentially the inspiration behind it.

Ford explained the origins of the memorial.

The Tribute Towers will remain in Britt today until 6pm. The event is free and open to the public.