Williams From California Joins Waldorf Volleyball

Looking to build the Warriors into a volleyball powerhouse, head coach Bri Ebenhoe continues to pack more and more punch into the Waldorf lineup at the net.

To that end, Ebenhoe is pleased to announce the signing of 6-foot-1 outside hitter Sarah Williams to a Letter-of-Intent.

A First-Team All-Palomar League selection from Poway High School in Poway, California, Williams signed this winter and will be a freshman at Waldorf and on the volleyball court this coming fall.

“We are so thrilled to have Sarah join our team,” Coach Ebenhoe said. “She is a dynamic hitter on the outside and played a big role in her team’s success this season.

“Not only is she a great volleyball player, but she shines in the classroom and as a person,” Waldorf’s coach added. “Her pursuit of excellence in everything that she does makes her a perfect fit for our team and our university.”

A three-year letter winner and two-year starter for the Titans, Williams helped guide Poway to the CIF Division III State Quarterfinals this past fall.

“I played competitive soccer from 3-years-old to 14, and thought I would play in college one day,” Williams said. “When I was 12, I tried volleyball. I started taking it more seriously in high school and retired my shin guards for knee pads. By my junior year I knew I wanted to play in college.

“I’m so lucky to play for Waldorf.”

A versatile player who excelled at the net and defensively, Williams racked up 279 kills and 283 digs in 108 sets this past season.

“Coach Bri and Coach Matt (Ebenhoe) found me and recruited me, and I instantly felt a connection,” the incoming Warrior freshman said. “When I met them in person, I learned how genuine they are in real life as well. They gave me the time I needed to go on other recruiting trips, but my best decision is where my heart had been the whole time: Waldorf.”