Tribute Towers Ceremony is Today in Britt

The Tribute Towers Memorial is a national memorial unlike any other, and honors the brave men and women who have fought and died for our country during the post 9/11 era. The memorial is unique in that it features both military and personal photos. Much like the Vietnam Wall replica, the memorial travels nationally and was unveiled on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in the fall of 2017. Its legacy will be that these men and women are remembered and their names spoken.

This will be the first time the Tribute Towers Memorial will be on display in Iowa, and Britt American Legion Post 315 & Britt VFW Dean Welsh 4370 are working to plan a weekend long celebration honoring all our veterans. More information to come as we get closer to the date.

The memorial will be on display 24 hours a day until 6:00 pm on Sunday, April 29th.

Today at 11:00 am will be a memorial ceremony with dignitaries and a Gold Star Dad. Country music artist Rockie Lynne will be perform a song before and after the ceremony and will be hosting a free concert paying tribute to our veterans shortly after the ceremony concludes (around noon).