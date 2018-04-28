SATURDAY MORNING AG WRAP: Prices Move Up From February

The average price received by farmers for corn during March in Iowa was $3.43 per bushel according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Agricultural Prices report. This was up $0.10 from the February price but unchanged from a year ago.

The March 2018 average price received by farmers for soybeans, at $9.64 per bushel, was up $0.28 from the February price and $0.06 above the March 2017 price.

The March average oat price per bushel was $3.10, down $0.08 from February and $0.10 below March 2017.

All hay prices in Iowa averaged $124.00 per ton in March. This was up $18.00 from the February price and $44.00 above the March 2017 price. The March 2018 alfalfa hay price averaged $127.00, up $17.00 from the previous month and $43.00 above March 2017. The average price received for other hay during March was $116.00 per ton. This was up $22.00 from the February price and $48.00 above the March 2017 price.

The average price for milk was $16.10 per cwt, up $0.70 from the February price but $1.60 below one year ago. Prices received for milk cows for dairy herd replacement averaged $1,310 per head as of April 1, 2018.