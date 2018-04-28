NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Not Quite Time for Boating or Kayaking Yet Say Experts

The extended cold spring weather has many people looking to get outside and active at the first sign of a warm day. Iowa D-N-R River Programs Outreach Coordinator Tom Robertson is worried some people may be in too big a hurry to get out on the water.

Just having the sun’s rays poke through the clouds and the air temperatures rising is not enough to warm the water.

Water temperatures need to be up in the 70’s to make it safe.

He says cold temperatures can combine with inexperience and improper equipment to become deadly.

There’s also issue with the uncertainty of water levels.

Robertson says it’s just not worth it to risk you safety right now.

He says if you need something to do while you wait you should take the time to check your canoe or kayak for any needed repairs or maintenance. Look for holes and leaks, make sure all hatch lids fit snug and securely and check your paddle blades for signs of cracking or splitting. Dust off your life jacket and make sure all buckles and zippers work properly and look for holes and tears. Replace the life jacket if it has damage that cannot be repaired.