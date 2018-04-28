Britt Live Healthy 5K Scheduled for April 14th

Live Healthy Iowa has selected 19 communities across Iowa as host sites for the 5th annual Live Healthy Iowa 5K sponsored by the Iowa Hawkeyes. The events, scheduled for today will be held in Asbury, Bondurant, Britt, Carroll, Decorah, Dike, Fairfield, Grinnell, Hiawatha, Montrose, Onawa, Perry, Rathbun Lake, Red Oak, Sergeant Bluff, Sibley, Spencer, Story City, and Waukee. Proceeds from the events will benefit local wellness efforts in these communities, as well as Live Healthy Iowa Kids initiatives.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with these 19 local communities to co-host this year’s events,” said Iowa Sports Foundation CEO and Executive Director, Chuck Long. “These events not only serve as a time of celebration for challenge participants, but as a way for Iowans to come together in support of local communities and their wellness efforts.”

The Britt event will begin and end at The West Hancock High School. The 5K portion of the event will begin at 8:00 am with the 1K kid’s run following at 9:00 am. On-site registration for both events will be open the morning of the race at 7:00 am.

All participants will receive a Live Healthy Iowa 5K T-shirt, race number, finisher medal, and the opportunity to win age-group awards. The cost is $25 up to the race. Participants in the 10 Week Wellness Challenge can receive a $10 discount on registration by redeeming the coupon code from the weekly email or by showing their LHI Access Card during on-site registration. The 1K kid’s run for ages 12 and younger is $5 through race day. For additional event details, or to register, visit www.livehealthyiowa.org.

“Britt is excited to partner with Live Healthy Iowa to offer this fun and healthy event,” said Doug and Jen Weiland. “We look forward to welcoming area participants to our community and celebrating the efforts of all on race day.”

Live Healthy Iowa and Live Healthy Iowa Kids provide challenges and events throughout the year to promote healthy and active lifestyles. To learn more about these programs and find more information about the Live Healthy Iowa 5K, please visit www.livehealthyiowa.org or call (888)777-8881.