King Discusses Suppresion of Social Media

Congressman Steve King, Chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice, releases the following video of his questioning of Diamond and Silk (Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson) during Friday’s Judiciary Committee hearing examining filtering of conservative viewpoints by social media companies. King invited the two popular conservative commentators, who are famous for their unabashed support for President Trump, to the hearing to offer their first hand experiences with viewpoint suppression on social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube. King has been working to arrange this hearing since last Fall.