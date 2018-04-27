Tribute Towers Arrive in Britt

The memorial that honors the men and women who sacrificed their lives in the war on terrorism has arrived in Britt. The memorial is making its only scheduled appearance in Iowa in its travels around the United States.

Main Street in Britt is closed near the Britt Municipal Building and across from the Veterans Memorial Park as the traveling memorial is staged on the street between the two. Before it arrived in Britt, it was escorted by veterans riding motorcycles from the Boondocks. They traveled up Highway 69 until they arrived at U. S. 18, then turned west into Britt.

Veterans quickly went to work helping to set up the display. Steel podiums were filled with water by the Britt Fire Department. The veterans then took steel poles and set them into the podiums. From there, banners with images of the fallen were hung up on the tree arms jutting out from the poles. Within two hours, all of the towers were standing in the Britt sunshine and light winds.

For Don Rasmussen, a Vietnam Veteran, this display was very impactful.

The display runs the length of the Britt Library on the north side, to the south end of the Britt Municipal Building. Each contains two images of each fallen soldier, one of the soldier, and the other of the hobby they enjoyed.

Joining the veterans was a Gold Star Father who had lost his son in the Terrorism War conflict and Lois Grange, a Gold Star Mother who has already lost one son in the conflict, and will attend the deployment ceremonies in Texas for her younger son on Saturday. Despite her loss, she refused to stand in the way of her younger son enlisting and fighting in the war. She wore the dog tags of her older son around her neck as she spoke with pride on KIOW Thursday afternoon about her military family that included her late husband.

Rasmussen echoed her feelings, citing that many don’t understand the losses suffered in the war and the freedoms that are preserved as a result.

Jerry Christiansen, who organized the event, is hoping that the memorial will draw thousands of onlookers this weekend. Saturday morning, KIOW will cover speeches and the ceremony marking the exhibition. Several dignitaries have been invited to attend the festivities which begin at 11am. The memorial is now open 24 hours a day until it leaves on Sunday.