Area Farmers Are Dealing With Adverse Growing Conditions

The weather in the area has become a problem for area farmers as heavy snows totaling 52 inches in the last five weeks has led to rapid melt offs, swollen drainage systems, near flood stage rivers and streams, and flooded fields anxiously waiting to drain. All of this is because of a stuck weather pattern over the north Iowa area. That could be changing says Meteorologist Dennis Todey who is the director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub.

North Iowa farmers have yet to hit the fields because the ground temperature is not conducive for seed germination. However, farmers can’t wait much longer even though normal growing conditions may be a few weeks off yet. Weather conditions are in a shifting stage. We have currently been experiencing what is referred to as a “La Nina” pattern. The pattern creates droughts in some parts of the country and storms in another section. “El Nino” is apparently beginning to form and with it comes warmer than normal temperatures and rain.

North Iowans still talk about the heavy April snows followed by late spring temperatures wreaking havoc with drainage systems, field ponding, and swollen waterways. What is inexplicable is why?

The area may experience stronger storms as the week goes on beginning Monday. A period of unstable weather will drift over the area causing possible strong thunderstorms by Tuesday and Wednesday. This may cause problems for area rivers such as the Winnebago which has begun to recede from the winter snow melt off, but remains near flood stage. Other locations could experience the same problem according to the National Weather Service.