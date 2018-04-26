NIACC High School All Star Game Rosters Are Set

The NIACC High School All Star Game is set for this Sunday in the NIACC gym. The girls game will start at 1 p.m. and the boys game starts at 3 p.m.

The following are the rosters for the two contests:

GIRLS GOLD

Mandy Willems (AGWSR), Jenna Boelter (Bishop Garrigan), Becca Evans (Lake Mills), Brea Dillavou (Forest City), Hannah Anderson (Forest City), Jillian Heitland (GHV), Breanna Anderson (North Union), Hallie Reese (North Union), Sam Hagedorn (North Union), Gabby Schwarting (Osage), Laura Knudtson (Lake Mills).

GIRLS BLUE

Kelly Leerar (West Hancock), Grace McGuire (Bishop Garrigan), Kaylee Parks (Central Springs), Morgan Kelley (Central Springs), Lexi Jones (West Fork), Jacqlyn Caspers (West Fork), Maria Determan (Newman Catholic), Brenna Jacobs (Osage), Madi Johnson (Osage), Liz Jenkins (St. Ansgar), Peyton Olson (Newman Catholic).

BOYS BLUE

Chase Eisenman (West Hancock), Trevor Hanna (Lake Mills), Nick Joynt (GHV), Ryan Meyers (GHV), Jake Rood (Mason City), Sam Snyder (Forest City), Zach Lester (Clear Lake), Ryan Theel (Forest City), Nathan Beenken (North Iowa), Sean Wendel (Clear Lake), Jordan Brown (Mason City), Jacob Langenbau (Central Springs).

BOYS GOLD

Noah Schlader (Charles City), Justin Fausnaugh (Newman Catholic), Zach Bushbaum (Rockford), Alex Schriever (Rockford), Dylan Clipperton (North Butler), Joe Scholl (Newman Catholic), Mike Cranshaw (Charles City), Josh Jaspers (Northwood-Kensett), Drew Olson (Osage), Colin Klapperich (Osage), Lucas Schwamman (Osage), Thomas Nuehring (West Fork), Nathan Meinders (West Fork), Nicholas Bork (St. Ansgar).