Hancock County Supervisors Look to Amend Current Budget

Earlier this week, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors reviewed possible amendments of $8,000 to the fiscal year 2017-2018 budget. Supervisor Jerry Tlach tells which line items they considered.

In terms of increasing the rural recycling budget, Tlach says it’s because of an increase in demand for it. In other words, residents are definitely using it.

The other possible amendment is a $4,000 increase into the Sheriff’s Department budget. According to Tlach, the reason for the amendment to the Sheriff’s Department is due to unforeseen overtime.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the proposed amendments to the fiscal year 2017-2018 budget on Monday, May 14th at 9:05am.