Ernst Statement on French President Macron Address

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) issued the following statement after attending French President Emmanuel Macron’s address to a Joint Session of Congress:

“President Macron’s address today underscored the invaluable relationship between the United States and France. For centuries, our nations have worked as allies to combat global threats, and today, it is no different. As recently demonstrated by the joint strikes against Assad’s regime in Syria, our relationship with the French is vital to national security and global stability, and we are grateful for President Macron’s words before Congress today.”