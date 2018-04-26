Upmeyer Opposes Expansion of Medical Marijuana Laws

The Speaker in the Iowa House is making it clear she opposes any attempt to expand Iowa’s medical marijuana law. Early this week a senate committee approved a bill to remove the limit on the potency of the cannabis oil, pills or creams that will be sold in Iowa later this year. The bill would also let many more Iowans get medical cannabis if a doctor says it could help their condition. House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, from Clear Lake, says she wants to stick with last year’s agreement which set up a system for growing, producing and selling medical marijuana in Iowa.

That board is scheduled to hold its first meeting in May. December 1st is the first day anyone in Iowa may legally buy cannabis products from the five state-licensed dispensaries. Upmeyer notes the 2019 legislature begins soon after that, in early January.

Companies that have gotten the state licenses for growing, making and selling cannabis products in Iowa say the current law’s restrictions mean there won’t be enough customers to make the program economically viable.